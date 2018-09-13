Remodel your kitchen or bath for less with deals at The Williams Outlet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Don't let dollar signs clog your brain when it comes to a kitchen or bathroom remodeling project. At The Williams Outlet, shoppers will find nothing but value, selection and top quality items to give them the remodel of their dreams.

Leigh Ann went inside their newly remodeled store to check out the deals for herself.

The Williams Outlet is getting ready to give even more discounts at their Start of Autumn closeout sales on furniture vanities starting on Monday, September 17. There will be lots of different sizes, styles, and colors to choose from.

Williams Outlet is located at 658 Richmond North West in Grand Rapids.

Learn more about their products at thewilliamsoutlet.com or call (616)-771-0505.