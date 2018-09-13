Smart Shopper: Show your team spirit and get discounts, too

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fall means football, which means, trying any creative way possible to show off your team or school spirit. And your Smart Shopper has uncovered some pretty clever ways to shine that spirit bright, while also getting a discount along the way, too.

Sporticulture : From the moment people pull up into your driveway, they are going to know what team you are rooting for. No, you don't need a flag to wave your team spirit in their face. Sporticulture.com offers fans a way to customize a potted mum or pansy, with the sports logo on the pot and on a helmet stuck inside of the flowers. What a great thing to send as a gift, too! Get 25 percent off your order by going to www.sporticulture.com and typing in the code: FOX25OFF.

Project Repat : Does your lucky t-shirt have a hole but you just can't part with it because it's good luck? Or do/did you play sports and have a pile of cool t-shirts taking up way too much room? Have them made into a quilt! Roughly 225,000 customers have turned to http://www.projectrepat.com for their one-of-a-king quilts. You even play a role in designing it. Just go their website where they walk you through the whole process. Even better yet, my loyal Smart Shopper fans will receive 20 percent off by typing in the promo code: FOX17.

Fanapeel : Which team you are rooting for can literally be written all over your face. Fanapeel has Peel & Stick Waterless Tattoos that work like a skin sticker, made for your skin and can also work on other surfaces such as hats, shirts, cell phones, laptops and glass. No need for rubbing alcohol, baby oil or scrubbing to apply or remove. Get your Smart Shopper discount by typing in the promo code FANAPEEL20 when ordering.

SCORE! The Official Game Day Bag: There are so many security measures in place when entering a stadium, arena or even a workplace these days. Instead of getting frustrated over having to leave your bag or purse at home, snag one from SCORE! The Official Game Day Bag. They are the allowed size, customizable to your team's colors and even clear with your team's colors for the trim. When ordering, you can get 20 percent off by entering the code: MMM20

ShopRunner : Are you an avid online shopper? Shop from more than 100 retailers and get two-day free shipping, returns and seamless checkout when using the membership program through ShopRunner. Curious how it works? Check it out here. The $79 per month memberships are always free for any PayPal and American Express card holder. Not one of those? ShopRunner is kind enough to offer a free, one-year membership to anyone who signs up using this link here.

Happy shopping everyone!