'Sparta' the eagle continues to improve

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The bald eagle found injured in a corn field continues to improve.

The Wildlife Rehab Center in Grand Rapids says that “Sparta” does not have any broken bones or internal injuries. They are currently doing blood work to make sure that the eagle does not have lead poisoning or the West Nile virus.

The eagle was spotted in a Sparta corn field on Tuesday. A staff member at the Wildlife Rehab Center was able to collect the bird and bring him in to the center.

The center is still taking donations to help care for “Sparta.” The cost of all the x-rays and labs is likely around $300. They also say they are in need of whole fish to feed “Sparta.” They say they have found “Sparta” to prefer fish instead of rats for meals.