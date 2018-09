MUSKEGON, Mich. – The man who was stabbed to death over a week ago in Muskegon has been identified.

Jeffery Kitchen, 32, died on September 4 from stab wounds, according to Muskegon Chief Assistant Prosecutor Tim Maat. Maat tells FOX 17 that the investigation is continuing and that the suspect was known to Kitchen. The suspect has made claims of self-defense, according to Maat.

A decision on charges will be made when the investigation is finished.