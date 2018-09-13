Surprise 3-0 squads meet in week 4 of the Blitz

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Wayland earned a huge win over South Christian last week to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2003. This week the Wildcats make the 9 and half mile trip east to play Thornapple-Kellogg which is also 3-0. The Trojans are off to their best start since 2010 which was also the last time they made the playoffs. The winner of Friday's game will be 2-0 to start OK Gold play.
Another battle of unbeatens square off in the Blitz Battle as Whitehall visits Oakridge in a huge game in the West Michigan Conference. The Vikings won this match up last season, 28-14. The Eagles are lighting up the scoreboard at an incredible rate, scoring 185 points through the first three games this year.
Other games we are sending a camera to on Friday include:
Portage Central at Battle Creek Central
Morley-Stanwood at Holton
Kent City at Lakeview
Centreville at Decatur
Delton Kellogg at Lawton
East Kentwood at West Ottawa
Grand Haven at Grandville
Caledonia at Hudsonville
Mona Shores at Rockford
Unity Christian vs. Holland at Hope College
Lowell at Zeeland West
Forest Hills Northern at Forest Hills Central
Grand Rapids Catholic Central at Sparta
Coopersville at Spring Lake
West Catholic at Grand Rapids Christian
Forest Hills Eastern at East Grand Rapids
Hopkins at Godwin Heights
Belding at Orchard View