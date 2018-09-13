Surprise 3-0 squads meet in week 4 of the Blitz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Wayland earned a huge win over South Christian last week to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2003. This week the Wildcats make the 9 and half mile trip east to play Thornapple-Kellogg which is also 3-0. The Trojans are off to their best start since 2010 which was also the last time they made the playoffs. The winner of Friday's game will be 2-0 to start OK Gold play.

Another battle of unbeatens square off in the Blitz Battle as Whitehall visits Oakridge in a huge game in the West Michigan Conference. The Vikings won this match up last season, 28-14. The Eagles are lighting up the scoreboard at an incredible rate, scoring 185 points through the first three games this year.

Other games we are sending a camera to on Friday include:

