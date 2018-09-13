Suspect threatens clerk with knife, flees with undisclosed amount of money

WYOMING, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly robbed the Mobil Gas Station on Byron Center Avenue SE in Wyoming around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

The suspect entered the station , threatened the clerk with a knife and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

He is described as a black male with an average build and roughly 5’8″. Wearing black clothing with a black bandana over his face, he was last seen running towards Aurora Ponds Retirement Village on Byron Center Avenue SW.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.