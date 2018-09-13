× West Ottawa student arrested with gun at school

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – West Ottawa High School was on lockdown Thursday morning after a student reportedly brought a handgun to school.

The Ottawa County Sheriff says that deputies were contacted by the School Resource Officer of a student who may be in possession of a gun at about 10:30 a.m. The school officers made contact with the student without incident and found he did have a small caliber handgun in his possession.

No shots were fired and no one was injured.

The 17-year-old student has been taken into custody and is speaking with detectives. They say that his motive in having the gun is not clear at this time.

The school was put on lockdown for a short time. The school sent an email to parents saying that the school was back to normal operating procedures at about 11:20 a.m.

The sheriff’s department says that all procedures for this kind of incident were followed “very well” by the school.

We’ll have more details when they become available.