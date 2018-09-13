FOX 17 Hurricane Tracker

West Ottawa student arrested with gun at school

Posted 12:58 PM, September 13, 2018, by
West Ottawa High School – Courtesy Christman Co

Courtesy Christman Co. - 2014

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – West Ottawa High School was on lockdown Thursday morning after a student reportedly brought a handgun to school.

The Ottawa County Sheriff says that deputies were contacted by the School Resource Officer of a student who may be in possession of a gun at about 10:30 a.m. The school officers made contact with the student without incident and found he did have a small caliber handgun in his possession.

No shots were fired and no one was injured.

The 17-year-old student has been taken into custody and is speaking with detectives. They say that his motive in having the gun is not clear at this time.

The school was put on lockdown for a short time.  The school sent an email to parents saying that the school was back to normal operating procedures at about 11:20 a.m.

The sheriff’s department says that all procedures for this kind of incident were followed “very well” by the school.

We’ll have more details when they become available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s