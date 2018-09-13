× What’s On: NFL telecasts for Week #2, odd schedule for Fox

(FOX 17) – It’s only the second week of the NFL season and we have one of the early, (dreaded here at FOX 17), weird days on Fox.

A little background first…

Each Sunday, one of the two networks, CBS or Fox, is given a doubleheader by the NFL. For the West Michigan market, the Detroit Lions are our home team and we will ALWAYS have the game on in our market, whether it be a CBS game or a Fox game. Which network is carrying the Lions depends on the visiting team in the matchup. If the visiting team is from the AFC, the game is on CBS. If the visiting team is from the NFC, the game is on Fox.

Which brings us to this week. CBS has the doubleheader, which means they’ll have a 1:00 p.m. and a 4:15 p.m. game. Fox only gets one game.

Now, since the Lions play on the road, that game airs on FOX 17. However, they play at 4:05 p.m., so that means FOX 17 will only be able to show that 4:05 p.m. game and won’t have a game at 1:00 p.m.

We’ll still have Lions Game Day at 11:00 a.m. and Fox NFL Sunday Live at Noon. But then, we’ll be showing the kids movie Shark Tale at 1:00 p.m. and a couple of episodes of Modern Family leading up to rejoining the NFL at 4:00 p.m.

We can’t do anything about it. If you want to see the Minnesota vs. Green Bay matchup which is at 1:00 p.m. on Fox, you’ll have to go to New Buffalo, Michigan or South Bend, Indiana, or the western half of the Upper Peninsula and watch on the local Fox stations from there. All of Michigan and NW Ohio are in the same boat, as this map shows. Obviously, we’d love to show you more football, but it can’t be done. Don’t call us…our desk person on the weekend can’t change it.

If you so choose to watch the CBS games this week, our market will be getting Kansas City at Pittsburgh at 1:00 p.m. and New England at Jacksonville at 4:30 p.m.