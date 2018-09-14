Author Lisa McCubbin describes writing process behind first Betty Ford biography

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Before her time as First Lady, Betty Ford spent her childhood summers in Pierson, Michigan, and worked in a downtown Grand Rapids department store. She wrote two autobiographies, but for the first time, permission was granted for the first-ever biography.

There was first hesitation about the idea, but that quickly changed once Susan Ford, daughter of the former first lady, met with New York Times Best Selling Author, Lisa McCubbin.

Watch the interview above to get a behind the scenes look about how the book shaped into a reality.

"Betty Ford: First Lady, Women's Advocate, Survivor, Trailblazer" is now available in stores and Amazon.