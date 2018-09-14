The Black Knights of Belding held off Orchard View 42-34 Friday night.
Belding 42, Orchard View 34
Surprise 3-0 squads meet in week 4 of the Blitz
Spring Lake 42, Orchard View 19
OK Conference crossovers headline week 3 on the Blitz
Orchard View 32, Muskegon Catholic Central 14
Western Michigan falls 55-42 to Syracuse in home opener
Grants remove offensive Native American imagery in Michigan
Blitz season begins with featured matchup in Allendale
Hopkins 37, Belding 35
Portage Central 42, Battle Creek Central 35
11th Pink Arrow game leads Week 2 of the Blitz
