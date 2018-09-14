× Calvin College January Series to include Nassar whistleblower

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Calvin College has announced their 2019 January Series speakers and this year’s lineup includes the first person to speak publicly in the Dr. Larry Nassar scandal and Michigan State University.

Rachel Denhollander will speak January 22 at the annual series that runs during the month of January in the college’s Covenant Fine Arts Center. She was named one of TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World. After she spoke up about Nassar abusing young gymnasts and athletes at Michigan State, over 250 women came forward as survivors of Nassar’s abuse, leading to his life imprisonment. Her presentation is called: A Time To Speak: Addressing Justice and Forgiveness.

Also included in this year’s lineup are Nicholas Kristof, columnist for the New York Times and winner of two Pulitzer Prizes, Jenna Bush Hager, daughter of former President George W. Bush and current correspondent on The Today Show and Mary Robinson, former President of Ireland. Ruth Carter, the costume designer for Marvel’s Black Panther movie will also be presenting.

