The Bulldogs of Centreville notched a win Friday night, downing Decatur 35-14.
Centreville 35, Decatur 14
-
Surprise 3-0 squads meet in week 4 of the Blitz
-
Delton-Kellogg 35, Parchment 14
-
Lions football returns to FOX 17 Friday night
-
Orchard View 32, Muskegon Catholic Central 14
-
Oakridge 42, Whitehall 14
-
-
West Catholic 35, Comstock Park 14
-
East Kentwood 56, West Ottawa 7
-
Hopkins 37, Belding 35
-
Mona Shores 49, Reeths-Puffer 35
-
Catholic Central 35, Sparta 0
-
-
Portage Central 42, Battle Creek Central 35
-
Wayland 19, South Christian 14
-
Pennfield 14, Marshall 10