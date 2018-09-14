Delton Kellogg rolled over the Lawton Blue Devils Friday night, 56-6.
Delton Kellogg 56, Lawton 6
-
Surprise 3-0 squads meet in week 4 of the Blitz
-
Blitz season begins with featured matchup in Allendale
-
Delton-Kellogg 35, Parchment 14
-
Thornapple Kellogg 28, Hastings 6
-
Kellogg recalls Honey Smacks cereal over salmonella risk
-
-
2018 Independence Day fireworks displays around West Michigan
-
East Kentwood 56, Caledonia 20
-
East Kentwood 56, West Ottawa 7
-
Officials fear Virginia dam will collapse, flood city with up to 17 feet of water
-
11th Pink Arrow game leads Week 2 of the Blitz
-
-
Woman sues Kellogg’s after eating potentially-contaminated cereal
-
Van Buren County home invasion suspect arrested
-
Saugatuck 48, Brandywine 12