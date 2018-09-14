Detroit police kill man in shooting investigation

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police say they fatally shot a man during a raid connected with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a 5-year-old girl.

Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood says officers entered a home on the city’s west side early Friday and found a man with a gun. Kirkwood says the man “raised a weapon and the officers fired shots.”

That occurred about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from a home where police say the girl was killed and her mother wounded in a shooting late Thursday.

The Detroit News reports that relatives of the man, whose name hasn’t been released, said he had nothing to do with the girl’s death. Nineteen-year-old McKayla Coleman tells the newspaper she was asleep upstairs when police “busted in the house” and shot the man.