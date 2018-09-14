Discover 5 barns full of handmade items at Septemberfest Arts & Craft Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crafters and craft lovers alike won't want to miss five barns full of handmade item at the Septemberfest Arts and Crafts Show on Saturday.

Hundsonville Fairgrounds will host over 150 vendors selling a variety of crafts. Plus new this year, there will be a Budding Crafters Corner, where the crafts for sale and made by kids, for kids.

All money made from this show will be donated to Hudsonville Christian Schools.

The show will be at Hudsonville Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission cost $2, with kids 12 and under getting in for free.

For shoppers that want to get in early, VIP entry will be at 8:15 a.m. for $7.

For more information, head to their Facebook page.