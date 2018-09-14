FOX 17 Hurricane Tracker

Discover 5 barns full of handmade items at Septemberfest Arts & Craft Show

Posted 12:27 PM, September 14, 2018

Crafters and craft lovers alike won't want to miss five barns full of handmade item at the Septemberfest Arts and Crafts Show on Saturday.

Hundsonville Fairgrounds will host over 150 vendors selling a variety of crafts. Plus new this year, there will be a Budding Crafters Corner, where the crafts for sale and made by kids, for kids.

All money made from this show will be donated to Hudsonville Christian Schools.

The show will be at Hudsonville Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission cost $2, with kids 12 and under getting in for free.

For shoppers that want to get in early, VIP entry will be at 8:15 a.m. for $7.

For more information, click here or head to their Facebook page.

