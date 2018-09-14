The East Grand Rapids Pioneers downed FHE, 40-29.
East Grand Rapids 40, Forest Hills Eastern 29
-
Surprise 3-0 squads meet in week 4 of the Blitz
-
11th Pink Arrow game leads Week 2 of the Blitz
-
OK Conference crossovers headline week 3 on the Blitz
-
East Grand Rapids cruises past Grosse Point North, heads back to championship game
-
East Grand Rapids lacrosse advances to semifinals
-
-
East Grand Rapids hires new school Superintendent
-
Air Supply concert in Grand Rapids postponed to August
-
Jalen Broussard makes the switch to quarterback for East Grand Rapids
-
Game of the Week – Catholic Central outlasts Zeeland East, 17-13
-
Great programs collide in the Blitz game of the week
-
-
GRPD searching for suspect after man shot near Oakhill Cemetery
-
East Grand Rapids lacrosse wins back-to-back state titles
-
Families can soon get delivery service from stores like Costco and Family Fare