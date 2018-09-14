High School Football Scoreboard – Week 4

Firefighters kneel, pray after mother and baby die from falling tree

Posted 11:57 PM, September 14, 2018

Fire fighters take a moment as they try to remove a tree that fell on a house, killing two people, during hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina on September 14, 2018. - A mother and her infant were killed when a tree fell on their house in Wilmington, North Carolina, the first reported fatalities from Hurricane Florence, police said Friday. Wilmington police tweeted that the father was transported to the hospital with unspecified injuries. Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wilmington on Friday morning, battering the coastal city with strong winds and torrential rain. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)

(CNN) — A group of firefighters in Wilmington, North Carolina, knelt and prayed outside the home where a mother and her infant died when a tree fell Friday.

They were the first known deaths attributed to Tropical Storm Florence, which was a Category 1 hurricane when it struck the city.

The father was injured in the incident and was transported to a hospital, officials said.

Officials said several agencies responded to the incident. A reporter for CNN Wilmington affiliate WWAY said firefighters where shaken up by what they encountered at the home.

 

