Grand Rapids Christian beat the Falcons of West Catholic, 31-14.
Grand Rapids Christian 31, West Catholic 14
-
Surprise 3-0 squads meet in week 4 of the Blitz
-
11th Pink Arrow game leads Week 2 of the Blitz
-
OK Conference crossovers headline week 3 on the Blitz
-
West Catholic 35, Comstock Park 14
-
Grand Rapids Christian knows ‘hard work leads to success’
-
-
Blitz season begins with featured matchup in Allendale
-
2nd night of football games for Week 1 of the FOX 17 Blitz
-
Chase for Seis: West Catholic starts quest for 6 straight state championships
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 42, Muskegon Heights 14
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central rallies to beat Unity Christian, win regional championship
-
-
Game of the Week – Catholic Central outlasts Zeeland East, 17-13
-
Big time players, coaches head to Grand Rapids for Brawl for the Ball
-
Richard DeVos, co-founder of Amway, dies