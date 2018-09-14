GRPD searching for suspect after man shot near Oakhill Cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Grand Rapids Police say a man was shot on the city's southeast side Friday night, and they're still searching for the suspect.

Officers responded to the scene on Temple Street near Eastern Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. The perimeter was set up in an area bounded by Adams Street on the south, Eastern Avenue on the west, Hall Steet on the north, and Marshall Avenue on the east. Oakhill Cemetery is west of that location.

GRPD Lieutenant Mark Ostapowicz tells FOX 17 the shooting suspect took off running. The 18-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries.

Police say there is no suspect description, and they've been questioning witnesses- but they don't know yet what led to the incident.

Police are still investigating. They ask residents to avoid the area, if possible.