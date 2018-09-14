× Holland Hospital hosts 5k Run/Walk to benefit nurses and students

HOLLAND, Mich. — Runners and walkers of all abilities can get some exercise while paying it forward next month.

Holland Hospital is hosting the 2018 School Nurse 5k Run/Walk on October 4th to benefit their nursing program.

Nurses go to schools along the lakeshore through the program, training and taking care of over 11,000 students (K-12) with injuries and medications.

Participants can check in at Holland High School starting at 4:30 p.m.

The Run/Walk event kicks off at 6 p.m.

Go to hollandhospital.org to register.