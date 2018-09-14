Join the “Race for the Cure” for breast cancer on Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure series is the world's largest, most successful fundraising and education event for breast cancer. The annual event is back in West Michigan yet again to raise money for breast cancer research at Ah-Nab-Awen Park on Saturday.

Komen and Spectrum Health work together to provide mammograms and diagnostic services for uninsured and under-insured women in the community.

All proceeds will go to the Susan G. Komen mission, with most of it staying in the Grand Rapids community to help fund local programs offering breast health education and breast cancer screening treatment. The rest will go towards research and training grants programs.

Race day registration and packet pick up starts at 6:30 a.m. Entertainment and announcements start at 7 a.m., followed by the 5K run/walk and one mile race starting at 9.

For more information or to register, visit komenmichigan.org.