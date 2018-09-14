FOX 17 Hurricane Tracker

Kelly Clarkson announces Valentine’s Day concert in Grand Rapids

Posted 11:19 AM, September 14, 2018, by , Updated at 12:01PM, September 14, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Kelly Clarkson is bringing her latest tour to Grand Rapids next year on Valentine's Day.

The Grammy-winning singer will perform at Van Andel Arena on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. The performance is part of her 28-show "Meaning of Life" tour, which is also making a stop in Detroit on Feb. 21.

Tickets for the Grand Rapids show go on sale to the public Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. and start at $37. A pre-sale is available Sept. 18 for those who sign up for Van Andel Arena's email list.  

Clarkson rose to fame in 2002 as the winner of the first season of American Idol.  Her latest album, "Meaning of Life," was released in October 2017.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s