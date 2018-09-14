Kelly Clarkson announces Valentine’s Day concert in Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Kelly Clarkson is bringing her latest tour to Grand Rapids next year on Valentine's Day.

The Grammy-winning singer will perform at Van Andel Arena on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. The performance is part of her 28-show "Meaning of Life" tour, which is also making a stop in Detroit on Feb. 21.

Tickets for the Grand Rapids show go on sale to the public Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. and start at $37. A pre-sale is available Sept. 18 for those who sign up for Van Andel Arena's email list.

Clarkson rose to fame in 2002 as the winner of the first season of American Idol. Her latest album, "Meaning of Life," was released in October 2017.