Make your selfies stand out with these photo editing apps

Most people have a smart phone, which basically means we always have a camera on hand. You never know when a great photo op will come along, it can happen anytime, anywhere!

Before taking that selfie and posting it on social media, it might be a good idea to touch up a few things before sharing it. Check out these photo editing apps that will not only help you look good, but make selfies more exciting.

Photo Editor by BeFunky

When taking a photo, you want to make sure you look your best before posting it online for the whole world to see. With photo editor by BeFunky, you can do anything you want with your photo.

BeFunky has dozens of features that most standard photo apps don’t have: filters, frames, fonts, collage making, blemish remover, makeup enhancer, and so much more.

Plus, once you’re satisfied with all your edits, you can instantly and simultaneously share your photo to your camera roll and all your social media accounts, without closing the app.

There’s a pro version for $1.99, with a lot more features, but the free version has everything you need.

Krome Studio

Have you ever wished your photos didn’t look so plain? You could Photoshop yourself somewhere exotic and exciting, but not everyone is a Photoshop pro.

With Krome Studio, you can have access to a professional graphic designer right in your pocket. Just upload a photo to the app, then give a detailed description of what you want changed, and send it off! Then within one to three days, a professional graphic designer will transform your photo!

We sent in a couple to see how it worked. From professional backgrounds, to silly situations, they did not disappoint! The only downside is that you have to pay individually for each photo to be edited, but it’s only $1.99 each.

Photo Lab Picture Editor

Maybe you want a free way to make your selfies look more artistic? You should try Photo Lab Picture Editor.

Photo Lab has hundreds of stylish and funny photo effects, to make your photos more creative and unique. The features include photo frames, realistic photo effects, face photo montages, filters, collages and more.

Make your image look creative in seconds without using a professional editor and set it as a contact icon, wallpaper, send a signed virtual postcard to a friend or share it to any social network.