Meijer offers free junior deer hunting licenses this weekend

Posted 11:35 PM, September 14, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer is giving young adults a shot at hunting deer and small game throughout the year.

The supercenter chain is handing out free junior deer hunting licenses at all of their locations September 15th and 16th.

Kids ages 16 and under can visit the sporting goods desk or customer service for their license valued at $20.

Anyone age 10 to 16 must also purchase a base license for $6, allowing the hunting of small game.

Meijer is also offering kids under 10 a mentored youth hunting license, which does not require a base license to be purchased separately.

All hunters under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

