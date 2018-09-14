FOX 17 Hurricane Tracker

Meijer sports team apparel is a touchdown with fans

Posted 12:42 PM, September 14, 2018, by , Updated at 12:41PM, September 14, 2018

No matter how good or bad your team is doing this football season, you can still look great cheering them on thanks to all of the trendsetting styles found at your local Meijer stores. The only fumble you might have along the way is becoming the envy of your friends who didn't choose the awesome Meijer sports fashions.

Meijer really is one stop shopping for your tailgate needs. So far this season they've shown off all of their game day grilling essentials, tailgating games the whole family can play and didn't disappoint when their models showed off the hottest college gear. Plus, each Meijer close to some of the smaller universities, will sell their gear as well.

Layering is key when tailgating, right? From trendy t-shirts and sweatshirts, to running jackets, knitted ponchos to pullovers, check Meijer out first!

Don't have time to get to Meijer? Meijer Home Delivery will allow you to shop online and bring the goods to you! Click here to snag your membership today. Keep up with all of the great things happening at Meijer on Facebook.

 

