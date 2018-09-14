Michigan school replaces homecoming queen title

CHELSEA, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan high school has decided to stop crowning homecoming queens amid bullying issues.

A Chelsea High School Student Council letter says the school decided to stop the “outdated” tradition because of its competitive and stereotypical nature.

The change follows the high school’s 2016-17 #WhyYouMatter campaign, which highlighted contributions by students and staff. Student Council members believed the homecoming queen tradition clashed with the project’s message.

The school will instead hand out a new excellence award, which will be open to students regardless of gender.

Valerie Johnson is an English teacher and a Student Council adviser. She says the new award will consider students’ academic, social and emotional attributes.

The excellence award will be revealed at the school’s homecoming football game Sept. 21.