Michigan school replaces homecoming queen title

CHELSEA, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan high school has decided to stop crowning homecoming queens amid bullying issues.
A Chelsea High School Student Council letter says the school decided to stop the “outdated” tradition because of its competitive and stereotypical nature.
The change follows the high school’s 2016-17 #WhyYouMatter campaign, which highlighted contributions by students and staff. Student Council members believed the homecoming queen tradition clashed with the project’s message.
The school will instead hand out a new excellence award, which will be open to students regardless of gender.
Valerie Johnson is an English teacher and a Student Council adviser. She says the new award will consider students’ academic, social and emotional attributes.
The excellence award will be revealed at the school’s homecoming football game Sept. 21.
3 comments
RG
Why not give all the students an excellence award!!
Vast Right Wing Conspiracy
Just part of destroying individual excellence for the marxist agenda of all (except those who rule) are equal.
Vast Right Wing Conspiracy
JMG
What load of crap. Our schools are infested with liberals