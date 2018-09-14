Morley Stanwood wins Friday night, 21-8, over Holton.
Morley Stanwood 21, Holton 8
-
Surprise 3-0 squads meet in week 4 of the Blitz
-
Holton football 3-0 for the first time since 1999
-
Morley Stanwood 19, Central Montcalm 0
-
Morley Stanwood locked in for a Central States Silver Title
-
Blitz season begins with featured matchup in Allendale
-
-
Great programs collide in the Blitz game of the week
-
Weekend tornado in Mecosta Co. was EF-1: NWS
-
Bud Light’s ‘Victory Fridges’ will help Cleveland Browns fans celebrate first win
-
Smart Shopper: Freebies, fun and more around West Michigan this weekend
-
Live Mannequin Night coming to downtown Holland on Friday
-
-
What’s happening at Soaring Eagle during last weeks of summer
-
American Idol finalist, Matt Giraud, and more talent hit the stage at Ionia Free Fair
-
What’s new at Soaring Eagle Resorts just in time for Labor Day weekend