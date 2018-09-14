Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for September 14

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The eye of Hurricane Florence is now making landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, bringing in 90 mile per hour winds.

At least 200 people have already been rescued, and at least 150 more are still stranded in North Carolina. Some 10 million Americans are expected to be impacted by the storm.

Hurricane Florence was downgraded from a category two to a one as it drew closer to the coast. Still, torrential rains and storm surge are expecting to cause catastrophic flooding.

2. Today is a day dedicated to paying it forward, United Way's annual Day of Caring.

They partnered with 26 companies to get employees out of the office, to help more than 40 agencies with various projects.

That includes "Meals on Wheels," and other non-profits, who say the Day of Caring really helps with providing extra manpower to get big projects done.

3. Time to jump for joy, Skyzone trampoline park is letting kids jump for free today!

The facility in Grand Rapids is offering free, 30 minutes jump passes to celebrate its 14th birthday. The passes will be handed out between 3-7 p.m.

They're also giving out free birthday party packages to 10 people.

There's a Skyzone location on 29th Street in Grand Rapids, and Portage Road in Kalamazoo.

The company encourages customers to check in with their local facility, because the promotion times might be different between the two locations.

4. It's opening weekend for The Haunt, with a new location along 28th Street in Wyoming.

The new owner says this year will be better than ever, with a bigger building. There are 144 rooms and four different themes: haunted manor, asylum, mannequin factory, and haunted bayou, can can take up to an hour to get through.

There's also a new VIP experience this year where guests can skip the lines and watch videos of other people getting scared from the VIP room.

The Haunt officially opens at 7 Saturday night, but arrive early so the wait isn't as long.

5. Support the fight against Alzheimer's Disease at the Walk to End Alzheimer's at Millennium Park in Grand Rapids on Saturday. \

It starts at 9 a.m., and local landmarks will turn purple in support of the effort. These include the top of McKay Tower, and the Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids.

There will also be food and family friendly activities, including appearances from local mascots and Star Wars characters.

The goal is to raise $250,000.