GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lovers of Opera Grand Rapids can now take a piece of it home.

The opera house is hosting a garage sale September 15th from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Betty Van Andel Opera Center.

Costumes, props, furniture and more will be on sale. All proceeds go towards needed materials for the center, as well as supporting the upcoming productions.

The garage sale is free to the public.

