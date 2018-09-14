Police release photos of Muskegon Co. armed robbery suspect

DALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office released photos Friday of the suspect in a recent gas station robbery.

The robbery happened at about 4:15 a.m. Sept. 10 at the BP station, 3003 Whitehall Rd.

The sheriff’s office said in a release that the suspect spoke in a “muffled voice” during the robbery and implied they had a handgun. They allegedly stole money and cigarettes.

The suspect was described by police as 5 feet 5 inches tall with a slim build. They were wearing a dark, baggy sweatshirt and sweatpants pants during the incident.

Police provided two surveillance images of the suspect in the incident. Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the sheriff’s office’s detective bureau at 231-724-6658 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.