Police search for endangered missing person from Coopersville area

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Police are asking for help in locating Roger Pickerd, 58, from the Coopersville area.

Pickerd was last seen around 10 p.m. on September 13 on West Street in Coopersville.

According to police, Pickerd left a home in the area on foot and has not been seen since.

Pickerd is described as a white male, approximately 6’4″, weighs about 215 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

The 58-year-old was last seen wearing a camouflage hooded sweatshirt, a dark undershirt, blue and white plaid shorts, blue and green hiking shoes with knee high white socks and a red hat.

Pickerd suffers from several medical conditions according to police, so they are considering him an endangered missing person.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911.