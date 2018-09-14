Protesters and Kalamazoo city officials say progress made in homeless dispute

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A group of protesters and Kalamazoo city officials met again Friday to discuss a possible housing solution for some of the city’s homeless population.

Many of the homeless have been staying in Bronson Park as the protest has continued.

The meeting Friday was emotional as the two sides tried to discuss the challenges facing the homeless and the city. But, they came out of today’s meeting with a plan on paper.

Kalamazoo City Commissioner Shannon Sykes-Nehring told FOX 17 that even though they’ve had a couple of meetings before, “this, to me, feels like the first good step.”

Many others said they felt progress was made on Friday. City officials, community organizers and protesters met at Ministry with Community to go over short-term housing solutions and to address the basic needs that the group needs. To do that, they formed work groups.

“We’ve now broken down into smaller work groups instead of one big group to focus on the individual areas that affect homeless people on a daily basis,” explained Michael Rizor, one of the protesters. Those groups will tackle issues like physical, emotional and mental health services, housing and employment.

Protesters say those challenges are why the began protesting last month by camping in Bronson Park. The protesters say they are serious about making changes.

The individual work groups are still being formed. Once they are set, another meeting will be scheduled.