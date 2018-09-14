FOX 17 Hurricane Tracker

Robbery suspects force entry into apartment, hold resident at gunpoint

Posted 5:34 AM, September 14, 2018, by

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman told police that she was held at gunpoint after three male suspects forced their way into her apartment on Concord Place Drive in Oshtemo Township early Friday morning.

The female resident woke up to the three suspects’ forced entry into her apartment and when she confronted them is when they pulled the gun and forced her to the ground.

As the one suspect held her at gunpoint, the other two suspects searched her apartment according to police.

The three suspects fled the scene and police were unable to track them with a K9.

They are described as three males of unknown race and possibly in their mid 20s.  There is no other description available.

The female victim wasn’t injured in this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

