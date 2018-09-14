× Save the date! Wedding showcase hits the Downtown Market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you’re planning a wedding you might want to check this event out.

The Downtown Market is hosting a wedding showcase on September 15th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Visitors will get the chance to tour the Market’s event spaces, taste their catering options, and meet some of their photographers and videographers.

Displays showing off floral, linen, and decoration options will be set up as well.

The wedding showcase is free to attend.

Anyone interested can R.S.V.P. by visiting the Downtown Market’s website.