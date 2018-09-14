High School Football Scoreboard – Week 4

Save the date! Wedding showcase hits the Downtown Market

Posted 11:28 PM, September 14, 2018, by

Wedding figurines

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you’re planning a wedding you might want to check this event out.

The Downtown Market is hosting a wedding showcase on September 15th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Visitors will get the chance to tour the Market’s event spaces, taste their catering options, and meet some of their photographers and videographers.

Displays showing off floral, linen, and decoration options will be set up as well.

The wedding showcase is free to attend.

Anyone interested can R.S.V.P. by visiting the Downtown Market’s website.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s