× Self-driving shuttles could serve Grand Rapids next year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A driverless shuttle could be coming to downtown Grand Rapids as early as spring 2019.

Officials say the shuttle would be free for riders for a one-year period beginning March 2019.

The vehicle features five seats for passengers and one for a fleet attendant.

Riders will have access to places like the Monroe Center, the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, Van Andel Arena, Bridge Street Market, and more.

Representatives of the shuttle service estimate the trial run would cost about $750,000 with Grand Rapids paying up to $250,000.

City officials say they plan to conduct surveys to understand the community’s needs around accessible vehicles and infrastructure before a decision is made.