High School Football Scoreboard – Week 4

Self-driving shuttles could serve Grand Rapids next year

Posted 11:37 PM, September 14, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A driverless shuttle could be coming to downtown Grand Rapids as early as spring 2019.

Officials say the shuttle would be free for riders for a one-year period beginning March 2019.

The vehicle features five seats for passengers and one for a fleet attendant.

Riders will have access to places like the Monroe Center,  the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, Van Andel Arena, Bridge Street Market, and more.

Representatives of the shuttle service estimate the trial run would cost about $750,000 with Grand Rapids paying up to $250,000.

City officials say they plan to conduct surveys to understand the community’s needs around accessible vehicles and infrastructure before a decision is made.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s