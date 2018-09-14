SUV slams into tree in Port Sheldon Twp, pinning driver

High School Football Scoreboard – Week 4

PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. —  A man from Saugatuck is in serious-but-stable condition after his vehicle slammed into a tree late Friday afternoon near West Olive.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says Troy Lang, 49, lost control of his 2010 Toyota SUV, which was pulling a utility trailer northbound on Lake Shore Drive, south of Inland Drive. That was around 5:10 p.m., in Port Sheldon Township.

Police say Lang was briefly pinned inside his vehicle , after it hit the tree. Members of the Port Sheldon Township Fire Department extricated him from the SUV, and AMB Ambulance drove him to Holland Community Hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office says alcohol was not a factor in the crash. The investigation into what led Lang to lose control of the vehicle and trailer continues.

