FOX 17 Hurricane Tracker

Teen charged with murder in stabbing of classmate in Warren, MI

Posted 3:24 PM, September 14, 2018, by

Tanaya Davis, from Fox2Detroit

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — A 17-year-old Detroit-area girl has been charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of a classmate during a fight that authorities say was over a male student.

Tanaya Lewis was arraigned Friday in Warren District Court on a first-degree murder charge, two days after police say 16-year-old Danyna Gibson was stabbed twice in the upper chest with a steak knife in Fitzgerald High School. She was pronounced dead at a hospital about an hour later.

Lewis was denied bond during the hearing in which she appeared via video.

An autopsy found Gibson died of multiple stab wounds and her death was ruled a homicide.

Police have said the girls were straight-A students who had posed no history of trouble.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s