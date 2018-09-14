Thirsty thief breaks into home for a bottle of water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. - A man is facing felony charges after he was caught allegedly breaking down someone’s door to steal a water bottle, according to KFOR.

Deputies arrested Derrick Dumas just after they say he broke into a home near Edmond, Oklahoma and stole the bottle.

According to deputies, the homeowner woke up to a noise and discovered Dumas in front of the refrigerator with the door open.

He told Dumas to “get the hell out” but Dumas replied that he was thirsty and needed water. Then Dumas grabbed some bottles of Pepsi and walked out the way he came in.

The homeowner got his gun and told his wife to call 911, then followed Dumas out to the side of the house. Dumas continued wandering around the property, stopping at one point to sit and drink his Pepsi.

Dumas finally sat down on the house’s air conditioning unit and started hitting it. The homeowner told him to stop, and Dumas again said he was thirsty and needed water. This time, the homeowner gave him a bottle of water.

When police arrived, Dumas was still holding that bottle.

“Probably not usual when somebody breaks into somebody else’s house just to grab a Pepsi bottle or a water bottle,” said Sgt. Alex Poe with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

Dumas never gave police a reason for breaking in. In fact, deputies said he wasn’t speaking logically at all when the caught him. He did, however, give them a different name when they arrested him, calling himself “Derrick Boyles.”

Deputies said Dumas was lucky the homeowner didn’t try to take stronger action.

“That definitely could have happened,” Sgt. Poe said. “The victim even said he grabbed a gun during the incident while it was occurring.”

Dumas is charged with felony burglary, obstructing an officer, and malicious injury to property.