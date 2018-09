FORK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 1-year-old boy is in serious condition after he was accidentally ran over by a truck that was driving out of a garage at a home in Fork Township.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

A man, 35, told police he was driving out of the garage when he accidentally hit his son.

The child was airlifted to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

This incident is still under investigation.