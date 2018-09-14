West Michigan funeral home honors vets with retired American Flags

GRANDVILLE, Mich.-- At all three MKD funeral home locations in West Michigan, torn, tattered, and worn American Flags are being accepted, to be put to rest with fallen American heroes.

The funeral home says in order for a flag to be properly retired, it needs to be cremated.  They now cremate every veteran that comes into their care with a flag, so both are laid to rest with respect.

Funeral director Mike Matthysse says it's a way to show their final respects for those who have made so many sacrifices  for our country.

