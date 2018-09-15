A beautiful sunny weekend in West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – After another foggy start we will once again work towards mostly sunny skies! Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s and humidity will pick up. Dew points will remain muggy for the next several days with warm temperatures and mostly sunny skies! Try to soak up every last nit of summer and enjoy!

After a long quiet stretch of weather West Michigan will start to see rain chances again starting on Tuesday. A slight chance coming off of a cold front will move through on Tuesday and linger with a few isolated showers possible on Wednesday. The next main chance for scattered showers and storms arrives on Thursday and Friday. Download the Fox 17 mobile weather app for the latest details.