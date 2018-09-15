Advisories issued for 2 Michigan lakes with algae blooms

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Public health officials are warning southeastern Michigan residents to be cautious in two lakes where harmful algae blooms have been confirmed.

Health officials in Washtenaw and Wayne counties issued health advisories Friday for Ford Lake in Ypsilanti and Belleville Lake in Belleville after blue-green algae was detected in both lakes.

Blue-green algae can produce toxins that can make humans and pets sick if they enter the water or swallow it.

Health officials say people and pets should avoid direct body contact with scums in both lakes, water that is blue-green, or water that looks like it has a green sheen or paint spilled onto its surface.

People and pets should also avoid swallowing lake water.

The advisories were issued in consultation with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

