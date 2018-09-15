× Artprize 2018 kicks off this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The world’s largest art competition is just a few days away.

Artprize will officially open on Wednesday throughout downtown Grand Rapids.

Over 1,000 pieces of art will be shown from nearly 1,500 different artists from across the country. Plus, more than 500,000 dollars in prizes is up for grabs!

We’re told that over 150 different venues will be taking part this year.

It’s completely free and open to the public, and will attract nearly 500,000 people this year.

Artprize runs through October 7th.