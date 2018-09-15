Berrien County deputies capture suspect in fatal SUV/bicycle crash

BERRIEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says it’s captured an alleged hit-and-run driver involved in a fatal accident involving a bicyclist.

The county’s 911 dispatch received a call about an injury accident Saturday around 4:12 p.m, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. Witnesses told police they saw a small Ford SUV strike a bicyclist on Pokagon Road, near Jones Road in Berrien Township.

Responding deputies confirmed the bicyclist was dead, once they got on-scene. They’ve identified him as Todd Harrington of Berrien Springs. He was 32.

A couple of witnesses provided police with a description and license-plate number of the suspect’s vehicle, which the Sheriff’s Office says “aided in promptly dispatching deputies to the address of the registered owner in Niles.

“Deputies with the Sheriff’s Niles Township Patrol intercepted the suspect, and suspect vehicle, leading to the driver’s subsequent arrest on the charges of Operating While Intoxicated – Causing Death, as well as Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Accident.”

Sheriff’s investigators say preliminary results indicated the suspect driver’s blood-alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit.

Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Berrien Springs/Oronoko Twp. Police Department, the Michigan State Police, SMCAS Ambulance, and the Eau Claire Fire Department