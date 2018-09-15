Grandville man taken to hospital after rollover, pin-in crash

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a Grandville man is recuperating at a hospital from a rollover pin-in crash.

It happened Saturday around 12:35 p.m., on Bauer Road near 56th Avenue, in Blendon Township. Bauer was closed for about half-an-hour for cleanup.

Sheriff’s deputies say Daniel Schierber, 63, was pulling out of a parking lot from Post Family Farm onto Bauer Road, and “failed to yield” to a westbound van driven by 33-year-old Tara Scholten, of Allendale.

Police say the impact of the crash caused Schierber’s vehicle to roll into the ditch, trapping him inside. It took a crew from Blendon Township Fire Rescue to remove Schierber from the wreckage. He was then driven by Life Ambulance to Mercy Health St. Mary’s Hospital in stable condition, according to Sergeant Matt Wilfong: “The injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.”

Meanwhile, the other driver – Scholten – “complained of pain from the seatbelt and airbag. The three children in the van were buckled into car seatbelts, and were not injured.”