GRPD releases bodycam video of officer shooting pitbull

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department has released bodycam video showing one of its officers shooting what it describes as a “loose aggressive dog chasing people”. That, after outrage over the incident was expressed by some citizens on social media.

The GRPD says its officers acted properly. Because of the graphic nature of the incident, FOX 17 is not publishing the video of the shooting itself.

The GRPD did post a message and the video on its Facebook page.

The incident occurred early Thursday morning in the 1700 block of Kalamazoo Avenue SE. That’s south of Boston Street.

Michele’s Rescue posted photos of the injured dog “Youneek” on Facebook, and so did some angry citizens, claiming the dog was not aggressive until police approached it with lights shining. But the GRPD says in a social-media post, “After 30 minutes of trying to entice/snare the dog, attempting to identify and contact an owner – including phone calls to each house – and after the dog charged at an unsuspecting neighbor exiting his house, (the) officer shot twice at the dog as it charged the officer in the street…”. The name of the officer was not mentioned in the GRPD social-media post.

A GoFundMe page was set up, saying the pitbull had to undergo “emergency amputation”. She initially was taken to BluePearl Veterinary Partners on Michigan Street NE for “extensive medical treatment”. According to Michele’s Rescue, Youneek has been transferred to Wilson Veterinary Hospital in Romeo, Michigan “to cut the costs of her surgery”.

The Grand Rapids Police say “The dog is fortunately still alive and has been reunited with its owner.”