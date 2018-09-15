High School Football Scoreboard – Week 4

High court won’t reopen 1987 Grand Haven murder case

Posted 10:38 AM, September 15, 2018, by
Wyngarden

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has rejected an attempt to reopen the conviction of a West Michigan man who was charged with killing his sister and brother-in-law 26 years after their deaths.

Ryan Wyngarden had already exhausted his automatic appeal after his murder conviction and life sentence in 2014. But he returned with a second appeal on his own, arguing that his rights were violated through mistakes during his Ottawa County trial.

Three courts have rejected the effort, including the state Supreme Court this week.

Rick Brink and Gail Brink were killed at their Park Township home, near Holland, in 1987. Police say Wyngarden was jealous of the couple and wanted to keep secret sexual encounters he and his sister had as teenagers.

Wyngarden’s wife was a crucial witness for prosecutors.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s