GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say an injury crash shortly before 8 p.m. has prompted them to shut down the Kalamazoo Avenue/32nd Street intersection.

That’s just for cleanup purposes, according to Lieutenant Mark Ostapowicz. He tells FOX 17 an ambulance was sent to the scene at 7:58 p.m., and there were injuries. But how severe was uncertain.

He said the intersection would be reopening shortly.

The cause of the crash is being looked into. No names or other details have been released.