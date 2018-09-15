× IRONMAN announces Traverse City as host for race qualifiers

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Traverse City will be hosting a qualifying triathlon for the 2020 Ironman next year.

The 2020 qualifiers will take place on August 25th, 2019, offering the 30 slots in the true challenge the following year.

Officials say the course layout is still being designed but will feature a one mile swim, 56 mile bike course, and a 13 mile run.

General registration begins on September 25th.