IRONMAN announces Traverse City as host for race qualifiers

Posted 11:22 PM, September 15, 2018, by , Updated at 11:23PM, September 15, 2018

Todd Crandell was an addict for 13 years and he's finished 28 Ironmans in sobriety at the age of 50. He helps other addicts through Racing for Recovery.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Traverse City will be hosting a qualifying triathlon for the 2020 Ironman next year.
The 2020 qualifiers will take place on August 25th, 2019, offering the 30 slots in the true challenge the following year.
Officials say the course layout is still being designed but will feature a one mile swim, 56 mile bike course, and a 13 mile run.
General registration begins on September 25th.
To register or learn more about the event, visit ironman.com.

