× Kalamazoo County driver critical after vehicle hits trees

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A driver was critically injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday morning.

At 4:44 a.m. Saturday, Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the intersection of East R Avenue and South 46th Street in Climax Township for a personal injury accident. The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 29-year-old Sturgis man, was northbound on South 46th Street when he was unable to negotiate the turn onto East R Avenue. The vehicle then went off the roadway to the northeast and struck some trees.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle by the Climax Township Fire Department and transported by Life EMS to Bronson Hospital where he was listed in critical condition later Saturday.

Deputies said it was unknown if speed and/or alcohol were factors in this accident, which is currently under investigation.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Michigan State Police.

Anyone with any information or who may have witnessed this accident is being asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer.